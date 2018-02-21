Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   21 February

Saratov Airlines to launch Volgograd-Yerevan flight


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. Saratov Airlines will launch direct flights from the Russian city of Volgograd to Yerevan, Armenia from April 24.

The flights will be operated once a week on Tuesdays, volgograd.kp.ru reported.

Tickets are already available.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan

 




Մրցույթ

«Մեկ անգամ Հայաստանում»
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration