Chief of staff of ministry of energy infrastructures and natural resources to be relieved from post

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. Karen Ghahramanyan, chief of staff of the ministry of energy infrastructures and natural resources, will be relieved from post, reports Armenpress.

The draft decision is included in the government’s February 22 session agenda.

Karen Ghahramanyan has been appointed to this post since July 31, 2008.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan