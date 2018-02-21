Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   21 February

Chief of staff of ministry of energy infrastructures and natural resources to be relieved from post


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. Karen Ghahramanyan, chief of staff of the ministry of energy infrastructures and natural resources, will be relieved from post, reports Armenpress.

The draft decision is included in the government’s February 22 session agenda.

Karen Ghahramanyan has been appointed to this post since July 31, 2008.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan




Մրցույթ

«Մեկ անգամ Հայաստանում»
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration