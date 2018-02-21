Foreign minister of Madagascar to arrive in Armenia on official visit
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. At the invitation of Armenian foreign minister, chairman of the Francophonie ministerial committee Edward Nalbandian, Henry Rabary-Njaka - minister of foreign affairs of Madagascar, chairing country at the International Organization of La Francophonie, will arrive in Armenia on February 22-24, the foreign ministry told Armenpress.
The foreign minister of Madagascar will be received by Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan.
Henry Rabary-Njaka will also meet with Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan.
The foreign ministers of Armenia and Madagascar will hold talks on February 23 which will be followed by a joint press conference summing up the results of talks.
