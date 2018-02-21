George Clooney to donate 500.000 USD for gun control march

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. Hollywood star George Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney will donate 500.000 USD to support the marches on gun control in the US, TASS reports.

The actor said he and his wife are inspired by the courage of students of a school in Parkland, Florida where an attack took place on February 14 killing 17 people. Over the past few days the students are holding marches calling on the US authorities to take tough measures for gun control. The students plan to hold marches supporting this initiative in several US cities.

Clooney said he will also take part in the upcoming march.

