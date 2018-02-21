Trump to discuss school security with students, teachers amid renewed gun control controversies

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump will meet with students and teachers after the recent school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Presidential spokesperson Sara Sanders said the discussion will focus on “efforts for providing security in schools”.

Students from the Parkland school, where the latest shooting happened, will also attend the meeting.

President Trump, who earlier opposed new gun control laws, is considering the introduction of new restrictions after the latest incident.

