LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 20-02-18
LONDON, FEBUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 20 February:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 1.17% to $2206.00, copper price down by 1.83% to $7072.00, lead price down by 2.36% to $2570.00, nickel price down by 2.84% to $13675.00, tin price down by 1.38% to $21375.00, zinc price down by 0.66% to $3562.50, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price down by 0.61% to $81500.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
- 14:57 Political analyst highlights consensus around presidential nominee Armen Sarkissian
- 14:51 Armenia’s Parliament Speaker receives new Ambassador of Brazil
- 14:43 Banants FC completes training camp in Antalya
- 14:17 Yandex ranked most valuable Russian internet company – Forbes
- 13:56 Kurds demand UNSC to pressure Turkey for Afrin actions
- 13:51 Average monthly salary increases in Armenia’s public and private sectors by 7.1% and 11.3% respectively
- 13:34 Sunny weather forecast for upcoming days
- 12:51 President Sahakyan attends 2017 briefing of Artsakh police force
- 12:50 Eurasian Development Bank forecasts 3% economic growth for Armenia in 2018
- 12:48 US doing utmost for peaceful settlement of NK conflict, says Ambassador to Azerbaijan
- 12:31 Two new bills on Armenian Genocide to be discussed in Parliament of Netherlands on February 22
- 12:29 Ruling party nominates former Prosecutor General to serve as chairman of parliamentary committee
- 11:50 Mortality rate in respiratory, cancer related diseases drops in Armenia
- 11:36 Government to allocate 360 mln drams for subsidizing diesel fuel
- 11:34 Queen Elizabeth II rents land in downtown Kiev
- 11:24 Saratov Airlines to launch Volgograd-Yerevan flight
- 11:23 Chief of staff of ministry of energy infrastructures and natural resources to be relieved from post
- 11:18 Aghasi Darbinyan appointed Chairman of Administrative Court
- 11:11 Goran Bregović to perform live in Yerevan
- 11:03 Foreign minister of Madagascar to arrive in Armenia on official visit
- 10:36 Heated competition for 2018 Haykyan Awards as 40 submissions received for winner selection
- 10:24 George Clooney to donate 500.000 USD for gun control march
- 09:57 Trump to discuss school security with students, teachers amid renewed gun control controversies
- 09:50 Road condition update: Ministry reports countrywide 'all clear'
- 09:04 Armenia develops tourism information centers: Tourists will leave country satisfied and informed
- 08:55 European Stocks - 20-02-18
- 08:53 US stocks down - 20-02-18
- 08:51 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 20-02-18
- 08:49 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 20-02-18
- 08:48 Oil Prices Down - 20-02-18
- 08:46 Germany, Norway lead medal count at PyeongChang 2018
- 02.20-21:25 EBRD to provide Armenia 2 million USD loan for improvement of irrigation system
- 02.20-19:19 Armenian Premier highlights growth of foreign trade turnover among economic achievements of the beginning of the year
- 02.20-18:42 It’s necessary to avoid announcements leading to escalation of tension – French Foreign Ministry comments on Aliyev’s announcement on “bringing Yerevan back”
- 02.20-17:46 Armenian, Lebanese Presidents to hold high-level talks in Yerevan
10:43, 02.16.2018
Viewed 2440 times Turkey MP Garo Paylan denounces state interference in Armenian Patriarchate affairs - EXCLUSIVE
09:11, 02.16.2018
Viewed 1834 times Arsene Wenger praises Mkhitaryan’s performance in Arsenal vs Ostersunds
20:27, 02.14.2018
Viewed 1751 times Sooner or later Israel will recognize Armenian Genocide – Chairman of Armenian National Committee of Jerusalem
14:54, 02.16.2018
Viewed 1689 times Arsenal’s Mkhitaryan named best player in Ostersunds clash
18:13, 02.14.2018
Viewed 1478 times Armenia, Japan sign agreement on investment liberalization and protection