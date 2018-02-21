LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 20-02-18

LONDON, FEBUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 20 February:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 1.17% to $2206.00, copper price down by 1.83% to $7072.00, lead price down by 2.36% to $2570.00, nickel price down by 2.84% to $13675.00, tin price down by 1.38% to $21375.00, zinc price down by 0.66% to $3562.50, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price down by 0.61% to $81500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.