Germany, Norway lead medal count at PyeongChang 2018
08:46, 21 February, 2018
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. Germany and Norway both have 11 gold medals at the 23rd Winter Olympics in South Korea.
The Norwegian Olympic Team has 11 gold, 11 silver and 8 bronze medals, whereas the German team has 7 silver and 5 bronze medals, in addition to the 11 gold.
Canada is third in the medal count with 8 gold, 5 silver and 6 bronze medals.
The closing ceremony of PyeongChang 2018 will take place February 25.
English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan
Print | Հայերեն | AMP Version