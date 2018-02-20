Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   21 February

EBRD to provide Armenia 2 million USD loan for improvement of irrigation system


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. The EBRD will provide Armenia 2 million USD loan for the improvement of irrigation system. ARMENPRESS reports the issue of approving the loan agreement between the Republic of Armenia and the EBRD “Additional Financing for the Irrigation System Improvement Project” signed on November 20, 2017 is on the agenda of February 22 Cabinet meeting.




