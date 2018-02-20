Armenian, Lebanese Presidents to hold high-level talks in Yerevan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. At the invitation of Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan, President of Lebanon Michel Aoun will arrive in Armenia on an official visit on February 21, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

During the visit the Lebanese President will meet with the top leadership of Armenia – the President, the Parliament Speaker and the Prime Minister.

President Michel Aoun will also meet with His Holiness Catholicos of All Armenians Garegin II at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin.

At the end of the Armenian-Lebanese high-level talks at the Presidential Palace, the two Presidents will issue statements for media summing up the meeting results.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan