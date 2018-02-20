Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 20-02-18

YEREVAN, 20 FEBUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 20 February, USD exchange rate down by 0.23 drams to 480.58 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 3.41 drams to 593.23 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.05 drams to 8.47 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 0.62 drams to 673.24 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 94.98 drams to 20806.32 drams. Silver price down by 1.90 drams to 258.34 drams. Platinum price up by 23.47 drams to 15559.16 drams.