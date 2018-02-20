Road tax abolished for foreign vehicles upon entry to Armenia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. The new tax code includes abolishing road tax for vehicles registered in foreign countries upon entering Armenia. “This is an emphasized policy which aims at contributing to the increase of tourism flows. People willing to come to Armenia with their passenger vehicles will no longer have to pay the road tax for every 15 days”, Vice President of the State Revenue Committee Mr. Vakhtang Mirumyan said at a press briefing.

Mirumyan says the new tax code, which came into force January 1, 2018, contains dozens of innovations aimed at perfecting the taxation mechanisms in favor of the business environment.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan