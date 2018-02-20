Armenian military delegation departs for Moscow

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. Major General Tiran Khachatryan, deputy Chief of Staff of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia, head of the tactical department of the general staff, departed to Moscow, the defense ministry said.

During the visit the Armenian delegation will participate in the negotiations on preparations for the upcoming Search, Partnership and Indestructible Brotherhood military exercises within the framework of the February 19-22 CSTO Combat Brotherhood 2018 tactical strategic joint drills.

The delegation will also participate in the discussions on the 2019 joint readiness plan of CSTO bodies and the list of 2025 joint actions.