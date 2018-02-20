A number of leading countries study Armenia’s experience in e-draft system

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. E-draft.am – single electronic system for releasing the drafts of legal acts, is a very serious tool in the field of electronic democracy, Armenian justice minister Davit Harutyunyan told reporters on February 20, Armenpress reports.

“The statistics shows that the website has nearly 100.000 visitors monthly. Each notification on the draft posted in the website should receive a mandatory feedback. In other words, the agency that prepared the draft should respond whether it accepts the given proposal or not, and if not, why?”, the minister said.

According to him, this platform is so successful that a number of leading countries study Armenia’s experience to introduce it in them too.

The justice ministry introduced e-hostline, e-apostille and other systems.

“The citizens were provided with an opportunity to submit online application, request, complaint to the public authorities”, the justice minister said.