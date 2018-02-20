Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   21 February

G20 to take place in Osaka, Japan


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. The 2019 G20 summit will take place in Osaka, Japan.

NHK public TV reported that the Japanese government has already adopted the decision.

The report said the selection was made after analyzing relevant infrastructure, including accommodation facilities.

The specific date for the event is not known yet. According to NHK the summit will be held in the end of June or beginning of July.

 




