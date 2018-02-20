Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   21 February

Samsung to cut screen production for iPhoneX – Nikkei


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd plans to cut production of OLED screens in response to Apple’s decision on cutting smartphone production due to low demand of iPhoneX, Nikkei newspaper reported

Samsung Display has cut its OLED screen production plan twice.

Initially the company planned to produce screens for 45-50 million devices, but after cutting the plan the number decreased to 20 million.




