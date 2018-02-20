Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 February

More than 20 Afghan police officers killed by Taliban


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. The Taliban has captured four checkpoints and killed more than 20 police officers in Afghanistan’s eastern regions, local media reported citing Farah Farid Bahtavari, head of the Farahi province council.

Bahtavari said the Taliban killed 24 police officers, and kidnapped four others. “Their fate is unknown”, he said.




