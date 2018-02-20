Etchmiatsin assembly to discuss Armenian Patriarchate of Istanbul situation

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. The Supreme Spiritual Council Assembly, chaired by Catholicos Garegin II, began on February 20 in the Mother See of Holy Etchmiatsin.

The Assembly began with a prayer, followed by the Catholicos blessing the members of the council, the Mother See information center told ARMENPRESS.

The agenda of the assembly includes several national and church issues. The assembly will namely focus on issues related to the Armenian Patriarchate of Istanbul, the efficiency of administration of the Armenian Church etc.