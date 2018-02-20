Armenia’s economic activity indicator grows by 10,2% in January 2018

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s 2018 January economic activity indicator has exceeded the previous year’s indicator for the same period by 10,2%.

The national statistical service released the main macroeconomic indicators. A decrease has been recorded only in the volume of gross agricultural output.

Construction growth totaled 19,7% - 9 billion 333,7 million drams. The 2018 January indicator in energy production increased by 7% against the previous year’s same period.

Service volume (without trade) grew by 15,2% - totaling 111 billion 444,8 million drams. The gross agricultural output decreased by 0,4% - comprising 17 billion 535,7 million drams.

The consumer price index increased by 2,7%, whereas the industrial production price index grew by 5,2%.

Trade turnover increased by 17,3% and comprised 157 billion 386,6 million drams. The industrial production volume is 128 billion 254,6 million drams – 13,9% more than in January of 2017.

The average nominal monthly salary grew by 10,2%.

Foreign trade turnover volumes grew by 47,6% (exports grew by 45,2% and imports grew by 48,9%).