Turkish officials use inflatable boat to escape to Greece, request asylum

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. 17 Turkish government officials have escaped to Greece using an inflatable boat on February 19, RIA Novosti reported.

The Turkish officials requested political asylum from Greece.

“The refugees are state servants and judges of Turkey. They insist that they are threatened with the persecutions and imprisonment of the Erdogan regime in Turkey. They’ve been transported to the refugee and migrant center for registration”, the source of RIA Novosti said.

Earlier last week a woman attempted to flee Turkey into Greece with her two minor children. The woman and her children drowned in a river, in what media said was an attempt to escape the persecutions of the Turkish government.