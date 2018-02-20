Apartment was vacant & under renovation – details on Yerevan residential building explosion

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. Yerevan Mayor Taron Margaryan tasked a group of experts to study the consequences of the apartment explosion on Vratsyan Street, deputy Mayor Kamo Areyan told reporters.

Areyan said experts will evaluate the state of the building.

The deputy Mayor said law enforcement agencies and the ministry of emergency situations are probing the incident to determine the cause of the explosion.

Asked about preliminary versions, Areyan urged to await the conclusion of experts.

Areyan said the issue is under the personal supervision of the Yerevan Mayor.

Commenting on concerns of residents, Areyan said the expert conclusion will show whether the building needs additional reinforcement.

The deputy mayor said if the experts conclude that the building is unfit for housing due to safety concerns, the City Hall will deal with the temporary accommodation of the residents.

The part of the building houses 14 apartments, 4 of which have been damaged. 2 of the 4 apartment have been partially damaged.

Residents of the building told ARMENPRESS that the apartment which exploded did not have tenants. It was undergoing renovation. Residents assume that the explosion was caused by a gas leak.

The blast happened in an apartment at 10 Vratsakan Street in the city’s Arabkir district.

The ministry of emergency situations told ARMENPRESS first responders were dispatched to the scene and evacuated 14 people from the building.

No one has been hurt in the incident.

The blast damaged the windows from the 2nd to 4th floors.

Several vehicles which were parked nearby have been damaged.