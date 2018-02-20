Iranian search & rescue teams discover Tehran-Yasuj flight wreckage

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. Rescuers discovered the fuselage of the ATR 72 passenger plane which crashed en route from Tehran to Yasuj in Iran, INSA reported citing the rescue services.

Other local media outlets said rescuers can commence retrieving the bodies of the victims this evening.

At the same time, search operations are obstructed by bad weather conditions.

Earlier IRNA reported that search teams have found parts of the wreckage in Isfahan Province.

The Aseman Airlines passenger plane disappeared from radar screens some 50 minutes into the flight on February 18. Helicopters and rescue forces were deployed in the supposed area where the plane crashed near the Dena Mountains.

The ATR plane operated by Aseman Airlines was flying from Tehran to Yasuj.

66 people were on board the aircraft.