Armenian FM to meet Federica Mogherini in Brussels

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. Foreign minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian will pay a working visit to Brussels on February 21, the ministry told Armenpress.

During the visit the minister will deliver speech at the plenary session of the foreign affairs committee of the European Parliament.

The Armenian FM will meet with Federica Mogherini, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy / Vice-President of the European Commission, in Brussels.