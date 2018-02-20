Flights cancelled in Tbilisi airport due to bad weather

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. Three flights bound to Istanbul, Munich and Tehran have been cancelled in the Tbilisi International Airport in Georgia due to bad weather conditions.

The airport told Sputnik News that dense fog was the reason of cancelling the flights.

“In addition to the cancelled flights, two planes which took off from Kiev en route to Tbilisi were forced to land in the Kutaisi airport. One of them has already arrived in Tbilisi, while the second one will take off in a few hours form Kutaisi”, the airport said.

The flights from Kiev were operated by Georgian Airways and Ukraine International Airlines.