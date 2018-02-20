Turkish figures also agree with Armenia: Armenian-Turkish relations should be normalized without preconditions

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. Not only the Armenian, but also some Turkish politicians see the necessity to normalize the relations between Armenia and Turkey without any precondition. Turkish politicians state that the position of official Ankara on the protocols should be revised.

Ufuk Uras, former lawmaker of the Turkish parliament, commented on the speech of Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan at the Munich Security Conference on the Armenian-Turkish protocols in an interview to ARMENPRESS.

“From the very first moment of the signing of the protocols there was no talk about preconditions. The relations between Armenia and Turkey should normalize without preconditions. This issue should be discussed in-detail in the Turkish parliament and should be revised”, he said.

The former MP considered unacceptable the fact that Turkey frozens the issue by often linking it with the relations with Azerbaijan, whereas the other Turkic states have normal relations with Armenia and have their embassies in Yerevan.

According to Ufuk Uras, not only the state officials should express their opinions on the protocols. “Intellectuals, NGOs should mutually present initiatives. I think it would be useful if the intellectuals of both sides come up with a joint declaration over the signing of the protocols”, the politician said. He added that they launched an initiative on this matter, but the military operations launched by the Turkish armed forces in Syria’s Afrin focused the entire attention and agenda on this issue.

During his speech at the Munich Security Conference on February 17, Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan said Armenia does not resort to the language of preconditions, but equally, Armenia will never accept preconditions put forward by anyone. The President noted that at the times of the Cold War, Armenia was on the border of one of the two rival blocks. Thirty years have passed since the fall of the Berlin wall, but Turkey still continues to keep the border with Armenia closed. He stated that it seems that the clock stopped ticking there.

Araks Kasyan