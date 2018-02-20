Kazakhstan approves new Latin script alphabet

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. The president of Kazakhstan signed an executive order approving the new version of the Kazakh alphabet based on Latin script, the Kazakh president’s office said.

Earlier in 2017 President Nursultan Nazarbayev signed an order on a gradual transitioning from the Kazakh alphabet to a Latin script alphabet by 2025.

From 1940 the country was using a Cyrillic alphabet.