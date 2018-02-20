Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 February

South Korea, US to hold joint military exercises after PyeongChang 2018


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. South Korea and the US will hold joint military exercises after the Winter Olympic Games, South Korea’s defense ministry said in a report.

The exercises, called Key Resolve Ulchi and Freedom Guardian, are aimed at “raising tactical readiness for defending against North Korean missile threats”, the report says.

At the same time, the document does not mention the larger Foal Eagle field exercises.

 




Մրցույթ

«Մեկ անգամ Հայաստանում»
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration