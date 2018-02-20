Armenia’s Aronian to participate in Grenke Chess Classic elite tournament

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. Armenian chess grandmaster, the current World Cup holder Levon Aronian will participate in the Grenke Chess Classic.

World champion Magnus Carlsen, Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, Fabianu Caruana, Vishi Anand are among the other participants.

The tournament will be held March 31 to April 9.

Grenke Chess Classic is an elite chess tournament held yearly in the German city of Baden-Baden and sponsored by GRENKE Leasing.