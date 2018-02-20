Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 February

Former US Vice President Joe Biden mulls running for office in 2020


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. Former US Vice President Joe Biden says he doesn’t rule out running for president in 2020.

ABC reported that Biden made the comment during a meeting with his former advisors.

Biden has said he hasn’t made a final decision.

Biden served as VP under Obama from 2009 to 2017.




