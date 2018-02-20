Putin, Erdogan expected to meet in early April in Turkey

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan are expected to meet in early April in Turkey, the Turkish deputy prime minister Bekir Bozdag said, RIA Novosti reports.

“The talks between Turkey, Russia and Iran on Syrian settlement continue. On March 14 a meeting with the participation of our foreign ministers will be held in Moscow. A trilateral meeting with the participation of Iran will be held in Astana on March 16”, the Turkish deputy PM said, adding that the meeting of Putin and Erdogan is planned to be held in early April in Turkey, but the exact date is still unknown.

After that, as expected, Russia-Turkey-Iran summit on Syria will take place.