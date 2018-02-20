Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 February

Road condition update: 20/02/2018


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of transport, communication and information technologies told Armenpress that on February 20, as of 09:30, the Vardenyats Pass is difficult to pass due to storm.

Gavar-Martuni highway is partly covered with clear ice.

Cleaning operations are underway.

All roads of republican significance are open in Armenia.




Մրցույթ

«Մեկ անգամ Հայաստանում»
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration