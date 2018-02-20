Turkish, Iranian Presidents hold phone conversation

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani, Anadolu reports.

The Presidents discussed the situation in Syria, in particular in Afrin and Idlib.

They touched upon the efforts on settling the Syrian issue, in particular the Astana and Sochi processes.

Turkey’s Erdogan highlighted the need to jointly fight against terrorism.