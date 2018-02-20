Explosion at Yerevan residential building, no foul play indicated

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. An explosion at a residential building in Yerevan has damaged the balcony and walls. The incident happened in an apartment at 10 Vratsakan Street in the city’s Arabkir district.

The ministry of emergency situations told ARMENPRESS first responders were dispatched to the scene and evacuated 14 people from the building.

No one has been hurt in the incident.

The blast damaged the windows from the 2nd to 4th floors.

Several vehicles which were parked nearby have been damaged.

The explosion happened presumably due to a gas leak.