Norway leads medal count in PyeongChang 2018

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. The Norwegian Olympic team is leading the medal count at PyeongChang 2018.

Norway currently has 11 gold, 9 silver and 8 bronze medals. Germany comes next with 10 gold, 6 silver and 4 bronze medals.

The top three is concluded by the Canadian team with 8 gold, 5 silver and 6 bronze medals.

The top ten countries in terms of medal count includes Netherlands, the US, France, Sweden, Australia, South Korea and Japan.

The closing ceremony of the South Korean Winter Olympic Games will be held February 25.