President Sargsyan receives head of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan on February 19 received head of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service Sergei Naryshkin who arrived in Yerevan on a working visit, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Welcoming the guest the President attached importance to the close cooperation between the special services of the two strategic ally countries, stating that in a rapidly changing world new opportunities, as well as new threats emerge, and in both cases, according to the President, an exchange of information, evaluation of the situation, constant active cooperation between the special services are necessary which will help to more quickly and effectively counter those threats.

Serzh Sargsyan noted with satisfaction that the Armenian-Russian allied relations are dynamically developing and are distinguished by active and high-level cooperation at all spheres, political, economic, military and military-technical, humanitarian, as well as within the frames of international organizations and in foreign policy activity. The President expressed hope that Sergei Naryshkin’s visit will give new impetus to further strengthening the cooperation with Armenian partners in the professional field.

In his turn Sergei Naryshkin thanked the President for the reception and stated that the Armenian-Russian allied relations suppose close ties and partnering relations at all levels, also between the special services. Sergei Naryshkin assured that the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service’s cooperation with Armenia’s National Security Service is at a proper level and presented the ongoing and future cooperation programs based on separate directions.



