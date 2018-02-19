HHK’s candidate for president Armen Sarkissian meets Armenian community of Belgium

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. The Republican Party’s candidate for president Mr. Armen Sarkissian continues his pre-electoral period meetings with political forces, national structures, organizations and civil society representatives.

As part of foreign trips, Mr. Sarkissian met the Armenian community of Belgium on February 19.

Executives of two dozen organizations and structures and representatives of the community took part in the meeting.

Mr. Sarkissian’s office told ARMENPRESS that during the meeting the Belgian-Armenians presented their ideas to the presidential candidate regarding the future of Armenia, and touched upon the Diaspora’s involvement in various programs.

Speaking about his vision on Armenia’s future, Armen Sarkissian said the development and modernization of the educational sector is a priority.

Mr. Sarkissian spoke about the relations between Armenia and the Diaspora and highlighted a more efficient and mutually beneficial cooperation.

Earlier in January Armen Sarkissian, Armenia’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom, was offered by incumbent President Serzh Sargsyan, who also serves as President of the country’s ruling Republican Party (HHK), to be the party’s candidate for the upcoming presidential elections. Sarkissian initially requested a brief period of time for pondering the offer, and in the meanwhile held various meetings with political parties, civil society representatives, Diaspora structures and others - subsequently taking the offer and agreeing to be nominated