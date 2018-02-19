‘Arsenal FC is 32 years older than the state of Azerbaijan’ – Sharmazanov mocks recent Azeri rant on “historic lands”

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. Vice Speaker of Parliament Eduard Sharmazanov held a meeting on February 19 with students of the Yerevan State University, the State University of Economics and the State Academy of Administration, who are on internship in the Parliament.

Ideas over the country’s domestic and foreign political processes have been presented during the meeting. The students were eager to ask numerous questions to Mr. Sharmazanov, namely regarding the relations between the ruling party and the opposition, boosting of tourism, diplomatic actions of Armenia in the international arena and partnership with the Diaspora.

Speaking about the settlement process of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict and the Armenian-Turkish relations, Sharmazanov stressed that President Serzh Sargsyan has clearly mentioned at the Munich Security Conference that Armenia initiated the Armenian-Turkish protocol process without preconditions, whereas Turkey took the path of denialism and preconditions.

“We want to live in a peaceful and stable region, but we will never allow any other state to speak to us in a language of preconditions. We will continue the international recognition process of the Armenian Genocide and the fight against Turkish denialism”, Sharmazanov said.

The Vice Speaker stressed that Artsakh will never be part of Azerbaijan because the people of Artsakh are ready to fight for independence and freedom until the end.

Sharmazanov said that Azerbaijan cannot speak about historic lands, because first of all it has to have history.

“London’s Arsenal is 32 years older than the state of Azerbaijan”, Sharmazanov said.