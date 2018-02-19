Armenia participates in WCIT 2018 in Hyderabad, India

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. The WCIT 2018 global IT conference officially kicked off on February 19 in Hyderabad, India.

The Armenian delegation to the event is led by Arman Khachatryan, deputy minister of transportation, communication and information technologies, and executives of the Union of Information Technology Enterprises (UITE).

The Armenian side organized an official luncheon and the deputy minister greeted the participants and invited the attendees to Armenia for the WCIT 2019.

At the end of the event Armenia will assume hosting the WCIT 2019.

UITE president Alexander Yesayan was elected as member of the board of directors of WITSA by the World Information Technology and Services Alliance.

An agreement has been reached that a Malaysian delegation will arrive to Armenia in 2019 to assume hosting the WCIT 2020.

Cooperation talks were held with Japan’s ASOCIO.

UITE and India’s Lexicon PR Management Service signed an agreement on introducing the Armenian Armath engineering labs in India’s schools.