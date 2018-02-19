Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 February

Former HDP lawmaker arrested in Turkey


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. Turkish police have arrested Ayla Akat Atan, a former lawmaker from the People’s Democratic Party (HDP) in Diyarbakir, Diken reports.

The lawmaker has been arrested for making public statements previously in 2016 also. The HDP MP was released after six months detention in 2017.

The reason behind this arrest is not known.

 




