Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 February

Armenia sambo athlete wins bronze in Belarus Open


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. The 17th Sambo Open championship was held in Minsk, Belarus, where President Lukashenko’s awards were at stake.

Armenia’s Davit Petrosyan captured bronze in the 82kg division in combat sambo.

 




Մրցույթ

«Մեկ անգամ Հայաստանում»
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration