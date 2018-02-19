Israel, US test exoatmospheric missile system

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. With the support of the US, Israel conducted a flight test of a new weapons system designed to defend against missile threats outside the atmosphere.

“Today, the Ministry of Defense and the US MDA successfully completed a flight test of the Arrow-3 Weapons System that is designed to defend against ballistic missile threats outside the atmosphere. The test was conducted at a test site in central Israel”, the Israeli defense ministry said on Twitter.

The Arrow 3 or Hetz 3 is an exoatmospheric anti-ballistic missile, jointly funded and developed by Israel and the United States. Undertaken by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) and Boeing, it is overseen by the Israeli Ministry of Defense's "Homa" administration and the U.S. Missile Defense Agency. It provides exo-atmospheric interception of ballistic missiles (during the space-flight portion of their trajectory), including intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) carrying nuclear, chemical, biological or conventional warheads.