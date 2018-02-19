Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 February

Clear skies, increasing temperature forecast for February 20-24 in Armenia


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. Snowfalls and rain will gradually stop after midday February 19 in Armenia, and clear weather is expected nationwide February 20-24.

Temperature will gradually increase by 5-6 degrees in the abovementioned period, Gagik Surenyan, director of the meteorological center said on Facebook.

The ministry of emergency situation said scattered precipitations are forecast in the afternoon of February 19.

Clear weather is forecast for Yerevan February 20-24.




