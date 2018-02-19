Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 February

Iraq sentences 10 Turkish, Azeri female citizens to life imprisonment for ISIS support


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. An Iraqi court sentenced a female Turkish citizen to capital punishment for supporting the Islamic State terrorist organization, Al Sumaria TV reported.

According to Abdel Satar Birkdar, a representative of the Supreme Court Council of Iraq, another 10 female citizens of Turkey and Azerbaijan were sentenced to life imprisonment.

Earlier media reports said that Iraqi authorities have arrested a few hundred women involved with the Islamic State.




