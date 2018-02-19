Iran resumes search operations for crashed Aseman Airlines passenger plane

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. As weather conditions improved in Isfahan Province, Iranian search and rescue teams continued searching for the wreckage of the Aseman Airlines passenger plane which disappeared from radar screens some 50 minutes into the flight, PRESS TV reports.

Helicopters and rescue forces are deployed in the supposed area where the plane crashed near the Dena Mountains.

The ATR plane operated by Aseman Airlines was flying from Tehran to Yasuj.

66 people were on board the aircraft.