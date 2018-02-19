TRACECA Intergovernmental Commission’s 13th session to be held in Yerevan, Armenia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. The 13th session of the Intergovernmental Commission of TRACECA (Europe-Caucasus-Asia international transportation corridor) will be held in Yerevan on March 5-6 within the frames of Armenia’s chairmanship at the Commission, the ministry of transport, communication and IT told Armenpress.

Armenia is a member of the TRACECA program since 1993.

The upcoming Yerevan event will be attended by high-ranking officials of nearly 13 countries participating in the TRACECA program, embassies of TRACECA member-states in Armenia, representatives of the TRACECA Intergovernmental Commission’s permanent secretariat and international organizations, as well as top officials of the European Commission.

During the session the TRACECA master plan and the Intergovernmental Commission’s 2016-2026 action plan for implementation of Europe-Asia-Caucasus international transportation corridor’s development strategy are expected to be approved. A number of other programs will also be approved.

During the session the elections of the secretary general of the Permanent Secretariat will be held, as well as issues relating to financing and holding the next session of the Intergovernmental Commission will be discussed.