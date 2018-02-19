Tillerson unfazed by firing rumors

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says he doesn’t care about rumors that soon he will get fired.

“Such things don’t bother me. I am here to serve my country. I am loyal to my president, my word is my guarantee, I signed up for this, therefore I am in office. This remains unchanged no matter who says what”, Tillerson said for CBS 60 minutes.

Earlier in January Tillerson said in an interview to CNN that he will remain in office in 2018. Tillerson confessed that he and president Trump have different styles, and he has to take this into consideration while interacting with the President.