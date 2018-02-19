Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 February

Armenia national security chief, Russia’s foreign intelligence director discuss counterterrorism in Yerevan meeting


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. Director of the National Security Service Georgi Kutoyan held a meeting with Sergey Naryshkin, director of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service. The delegation of Mr. Naryshkin has arrived in Armenia on a visit.

During the meeting the sides discussed the fight against international terrorism and transnational crime.




