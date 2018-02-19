Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 February

Armenian judoka wins bronze at European championship


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. Armenian youth judo team athlete Yuri Israelyan has captured bronze at the European Cup.

Israelyan won bronze in the 50kg division. This is the Armenian judoka’s fifth victory at the event.

The other two Armenian athletes were defeated.




