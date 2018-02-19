Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 February

Car bomb kills 5 in Armenian populated Qamishli, Syria


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. Terrorists blew up a car bomb on February 18 in the eastern part of Qamishli district, Syria, Gandzasar correspondent reported.  Qamishli houses a significant number of Syrian-Armenians.

Five people, including 3 women, have been killed in the explosion. Seven people have been hospitalized.

The identities and ethnicities of the casualties is not known yet. 




