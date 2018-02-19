Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 February

NATO accuses Russia in inciting new nuclear arms race


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. Russia’s development of new mid-range missiles can create a new phase of global nuclear arms race, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.

“By modernizing its nuclear powers and holding exercises with nuclear weapons Russia can unleash a new phase of nuclear arms race in Europe”, Stoltenberg said in an interview to Bild.

Stoltenberg cites US data suggesting that Russia is developing a new mid-range missile, which is a violation of the 1987 agreement on short and mid-range missiles.

Stoltenberg said Russia’s actions cause “alarm” among all NATO partners.




