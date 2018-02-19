‘Church attacker has nothing to do with Islam” - Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov on shooting incident

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov says the gunman who attacked a church in Dagestan has nothing to do with Islam.

“I can say certainly that the criminal and his sponsors, if such, don’t have anything to do with Islam neither directly, nor indirectly. Northern Caucasus always stood out with close cooperation of Muslims and Christians”, Kadyrov said on Telegram, vowing to stop all similar attempts of “Russia’s enemies”.

Five women have been killed and 4 others wounded as a gunman opened fire at churchgoers in Kizlyar, a small town in Dagestan, Russia.

SWAT teams neutralized the suspect, who was identified as 22 year old Khalil Khalilov.

According to SITE Intelligence Group, ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack.